A state House bill is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper that would remove Rockingham County from the list of counties required to perform motor-vehicle emissions inspections.
The Senate approved May 21 by a 39-5 vote House Bill 85.
The bill was introduced in February 2019 and passed the chamber in March 2019. The bill resurfaced in the Senate on May 14.
The bill also would remove Lee and Onslow counties from emissions inspections.
Because the original bill listed only Onslow, the House had to approve changes made to the bill by the Senate, which it did Wednesday.
If Cooper signs the bill into law, there would be only 18 counties required to conduct the inspections, including Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
