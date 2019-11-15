Thursday's ruling by Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth County reverses the city Zoning Commission's decision to deny the special use permit that owners needed to operate in the single-family residential district of Fisher Park.
Morgan ordered that the matter be returned to the zoning commission "with the instruction that petitioner's special use permit ... shall be issued forthwith by the Greensboro Zoning Commission."
The permit, Morgan ruled, will include three added conditions to which property owners and a subcommittee of the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association previously agreed.
Those are: to maintain guest records and make them available to the zoning administrator; to locate required parking on site and to prohibit bands, DJs, amplified speakers or instruments outdoors at any time or indoors after 10 p.m.
Morgan's ruling responds to the appeal of the zoning commission's decision, filed by E&V Properties, the real state development company run by property owners Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo.
Deputy City Attorney Terri Jones had asked the court to uphold the zoning commission's decision.
Morgan heard the case on Oct. 7 in Guilford Superior Court.
Morgan didn't issue his ruling then, saying he first wanted to review the information and briefs from attorneys for the city and E&V Properties.
At its May 20 meeting, the commission voted 4-3 against a motion to approve the bed-and-breakfast permit request for the rejuvenated home at 301 Fisher Park Circle.
Their vote came after some residents voiced concerns about parking and noise and the fear that the property would become an event center, which would require a different type of permit.
But in his conclusions, Morgan said that those opposing the permit "only provided speculative assertions, and general opinions..."
The zoning commission's denial of the permit, Morgan wrote, "was not based on substantial competent evidence."
The Fuko-Rizzos want to rent out five bedrooms in the 31-room, 90-year-old house to guests. The Fuko-Rizzos moved into the rest of the house with their 4-year-old twin daughters in June.
The Fuko-Rizzos bought the property in September 2016, and have since have cleaned up and rejuvenated the mansion and its 1.6 acres.
Known as Hillside, the brick and half-timbered mansion at 301 Fisher Park Circle was built in 1929 for Julian Price, the president of Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co.
It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Guilford County’s list of historically significant properties.
For years, its beauty was hidden under overgrown foliage and clutter, accumulated by then-owner Sandra Cowart. Cowart lost the house to foreclosure, and the Fuko-Rizzos purchased it.
In January 2017, the A&E television reality show "Hoarders" aired an episode filmed there.
More than 1.2 million households watched the drama unfold as crews emptied the house of Cowart's possessions. The episode has aired several times since, and an update aired in April.
The Fuko-Rizzos have since restored its former glory.
City staff and the city's Historic Preservation Commission had recommended the special-use permit, the latter saying that a bed-and-breakfast would be compatible with the goal of the long-term preservation of the house.
At the May zoning hearing, the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association board spoke in favor of the permit, with conditions.
But about eight residents spoke against it, voicing concerns about parking and noise.
Attorneys for the Fuko-Rizzos filed the appeal on June 28.
"Petitioners' proposed use of the property as a bed-and-breakfast met all requirements set forth (in the zoning ordinance)," the appeal said.
Among those requirements: The owner or operator must live on site.
The owners agreed it would not be an event center, a fear expressed by neighbors after a November 2018 wedding and a holiday event.
A special event center, where people pay to hold events, would require the zoning to be changed to commercial.
Owners agreed to comply with the zoning rules for bed-and-breakfasts in a residential neighborhood.
Rules also require that it not be within 400 feet of a rooming house or other bed-and-breakfast, it allows no more than six guest rooms, and guests can't stay longer than 15 days within a 60-day period.
The owners agreed to more conditions — to make guest records available to the zoning administrator, locate required parking on site and prohibit bands, DJs, amplified speakers or instruments outdoors at any time or indoors after 10 p.m.
