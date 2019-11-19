A significant churn in private-sector employment during October contributed to the state’s jobless rate reaching a seven-month low of 4%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
The rate has ranged from 3.7% in late 2018 to a 15-month high of 4.2% in August.
By comparison, the U.S. jobless rate was at 3.6%, which was up from 3.5% in September.
There was a net gain of 8,600 private-sector jobs from September to October, along with a loss of 1,400 government jobs.
The state had a net gain of 7,500 in leisure and hospitality sector jobs, as well as 3,300 in manufacturing and 2,800 in financial activities.
Those gains were offset somewhat by a loss of 3,500 professional and business services jobs, a loss of 800 in the trade, transportation and utilities, and loss of 400 in construction.
The limited movement in the state’s jobless rate over the past 12 months is “a sign that economic growth rate has slowed in the state, as in the nation,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy during October.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 8,318 in the labor force from September to October, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce to pursue a job.
There was an increase of 12,594 individuals considered employed, as well as an additional 4,276 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
Since October 2018, there has been a net gain of 86,300 private-sector jobs and 4,500 government jobs, according to the employers’ survey.
Leading the way were leisure and hospitality at 26,700, trade, transportation and utilities at 24,700, and education and health services at 15,500. There was a loss of 1,700 construction and 1,200 manufacturing jobs.
According to the household survey, 123,870 individuals have gained employment since October 2018, while 19,615 have dropped out of the labor force.
The left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center said in a statement that the state’s economy “is lagging and is in danger of slipping backward in the coming months.”
“As we approach the end of the year, it is obvious that North Carolina’s economy is not working for all,” said William Munn, the center’s policy analyst.
“Worrying unemployment rate trends and slowing employment growth is evidence that 2019 is shaping up to be another year of lost opportunity and evasive prosperity, book-ending a decade of an incomplete recovery.”
