GREENSBORO — Comedian Jay Leno will perform March 22 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at tangercenter.com., www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Leno is a former host of the television late night talk show "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and is an author of children's books.
Leno, a pioneering car builder, mechanic and philanthropist, currently produces and is host of the CNBC television series “Jay Leno's Garage” now in its third season.
When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his spare time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.
Leno is the recipient of many honors, including an Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.