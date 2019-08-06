GREENSBORO — A judge told Greensboro City Council members they could only view body-camera footage of a controversial 2016 arrest if they agreed not to publicly discuss that footage.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Superior Court Judge Susan Bray's 2018 gag order.
"The gag order does not violate the city's First Amendment rights," wrote Appeals Judge Chris Dillon. The gag order only prohibited talking about "matters that the council, otherwise, had no right to discover except by the grace of the legislation through a judicial order," he wrote.
Zared Jones of Greensboro had alleged that police harassed him and his friends in downtown Greensboro, escalating tension and leading to their arrests. A 1-minute-and-45-second video of the arrests was posted on YouTube, gaining public attention in 2017.
Under state law, police officers' body-worn camera footage is not considered public nor a personnel record, and only those depicted in the video or their representative may view the footage, Dillon wrote.
In January 2018, Bray agreed to let the council and certain city officials view the body-worn camera footage but said they could only discuss it with each other. Any council member who violated the order was subject to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in prison, Bray ruled.
In February 2018, the council moved to lift the gag order so they could discuss it with their constituents. But Bray became irritated when she learned the council hadn't watched the videos in that month.
“The council has not viewed it?” Bray asked. “Motion denied.
“They didn’t even make it a priority to watch it? They want to be able to discuss what they didn’t even watch?”
The council then filed an appeal.
Dillon wrote that the gag order does not prevent city officials from commenting on the case generally, but only from discussing the body-camera footage.
And the gag order didn't prevent the council from performing its duties, he wrote; they could discuss with constituents information they gather from other sources.
"The trial court did not exceed its authority in imposing the gag order as a condition of access to the body-cam footage," Dillon said.
The Greensboro Police Department cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing, and the city’s Police Community Review Board, which investigates complaints from the public, viewed camera footage in March 2018 and closed the case.
An attorney representing Greensboro, Patrick Kane, said by email Tuesday that city officials were evaluating their options going forward in the case.