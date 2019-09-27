GREENSBORO — More than 20 minutes passed Tuesday before police officers arrived at a motel where an employee had been beaten during a robbery of the business.
There were no available officers in the area, so 911 operators had to dispatch police from other districts across the city, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Thursday.
Police are saying little else about the assault and, according to Glenn, are withholding some information to protect the integrity of the investigation.
The few details about what happened come from a Guilford Metro 911 event report, a 911 call and a news release from Glenn about two hours after Tuesday’s assault.
The assault took place about 9:10 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road, which is in the District 2 patrol area.
A motel worker called 911 from the office. He gave the motel’s address and phone number before putting down the phone.
However, the caller did not hang up, which allowed the 911 dispatcher to hear what she described in the report as yelling and a possible physical struggle. Glenn said the caller was not the person assaulted.
At 9:13 a.m., she dispatched an officer from District 1, and at 9:15 a.m., she dispatched another officer from District 4.
Glenn said all the patrol cars in District 2 were on calls at the time.
“We’re not short-staffed,” he said. “When there is not a vehicle available in that district, we will dispatch vehicles that are available.”
The two dispatched officers were across the city from the motel, Glenn said.
At 9:20 a.m., 911 operators dispatched a District 2 officer to the motel, according to the report.
That officer arrived 12 minutes later, followed shortly by the officer from District 1. When they arrived at the motel, they asked for paramedics and firefighters to also be dispatched.
“Bleeding from head,” the event report reads, adding that it was serious bleeding.
Glenn won’t confirm the details of the report and would only say the man was assaulted. “When they arrived, they noticed there was an assault and evidence of a robbery,” he said.
Police would not say what was taken except that it was property of the motel.
The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.
