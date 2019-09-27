GREENSBORO — More than 20 minutes passed before Greensboro police officers arrived at a motel where a man had been beaten during a robbery of the business.
There were no available officers in the district where the incident took place, so 911 operators had to dispatch police from other districts across the city, Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said Thursday.
To protect the integrity of the investigation, Glenn said, police are intentionally withholding some information and have said little about the assault.
What is known came from a Guilford Metro 911 event report, a 911 call and a news release Glenn put out Tuesday, the day of the assault.
The assault took place around 9:10 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road.
That's when a man working at the motel called 911 from the motel's office. He can be heard on the 911 call providing only the motel's address and phone number before putting the phone down.
But the caller did not hang up the phone, which allowed the 911 dispatcher to hear what she described in the report as yelling and a possible physical struggle.
At first, the dispatcher listed the call as a Priority 2, which means police would not have used their lights and sirens en route to the motel. However, before even dispatching officers, and one minute into the call, she changed it to a Priority 1.
At 9:13 a.m., she dispatched an officer from District 1, and at 9:15 a.m., she dispatched another officer from District 4.
"We're not short-staffed," Glenn said. "When there is not a vehicle available in that district, we will dispatch vehicles that are available. All the District 2 cars were on calls."
The two dispatched officers were across the city from the motel, Glenn said.
At 9:20 a.m., 911 operators were able to dispatch a District 2 officer to the motel, according to the report.
That officer arrived 12 minutes later, followed shortly by the officer from District 1. When they arrived at the motel. they asked for paramedics and firefighters to also be dispatched.
"Bleeding from head," the event report reads. "Spawned fire due to serious bleeding."
Glenn won't confirm the details of the report and would only say the man was assaulted. Glenn said the victim was not the 911 caller.
"When they arrived, they noticed there was an assault and evidence of a robbery," Glenn said.
Glenn confirmed that what was taken belonged to the motel and not the injured man.
The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, Glenn said.
