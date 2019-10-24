GREENSBORO — It’s not every day that a grocery store opening becomes a party with a steel drummer and a live jazz band.
But it was for shoppers at Thursday morning’s grand opening of the city’s much anticipated Trader Joe’s at 3721 Battleground Ave. at Brassfield Shopping Center.
“I’ve always heard good things about Trader Joe’s. My children love Trader Joe’s, so I thought I’d just come and see it and do some shopping,” said Elizabeth Thomas of Greensboro.
About 300 people lined all the way to the end of the shopping center’s sidewalk while students of the Western Guilford Stinger Jazz Band performed just outside the store. Free maple-flavored coffee helped the waiting shoppers cut the chill.
When the doors finally opened around 9 a.m., shoppers got the red carpet experience. Staff, dressed in colorful Hawaiian shirts, clapped and took photos with cell phones as people filed through the doors. Some of the staff danced as the jazz students covered Chicago’s “25 Or 6 To 4.”
Many shoppers said they’ve been waiting anxiously for the opening, having driven to stores in other cities for their fix.
“I take a cooler every time I go to Wilmington to visit my son and I always stop at Trader Joe’s on the way home,” said Mary Byrnes of Greensboro.
Byrnes’ friend Chris Barnes agreed.
“Trader Joe’s is wonderful. We drive to Winston-Salem because they have some of the greatest buys and great products,” she said.
The chain has a reputation for low prices for such a unique selection of items like pumpkin seed salsa and sheep’s milk feta cheese.
Anthony Benson, the manager of the Greensboro store, said it’s because about 80 percent of Trader Joe’s products are under a proprietary label.
“That enables us to strip out a lot of layered costs with distribution and advertising,” Benson said.
Benson said name brands pay for and dictate shelf space in some grocery chains and that drives up the cost.
“You’re not going to find Doritos or Oreos or Pepperidge Farm," Benson said.
That doesn’t deter shoppers who come for seasonal Trader Joe’s stables like gluten-free pancake mix and orange-cranberry sauce.
“It’s unique. It’s their own brand and the quality is good,” said Marsha Cohen, who planned to get a jar of marinara sauce and pita chips for herself and some sunflower seeds for her husband.
Cohen’s friend Corie Hampton, who likes the prices on the produce, said she shops the store for a specific reason.
“Their availability of kosher meats is really important to me,” said Hampton who usually drives to the Winston-Salem store twice a month.
Barnes loves the store’s cheese.
“They have such a good variety. And a much better price,” she said.
Some shoppers have never set foot in a Trader Joe’s but were lured by media reports.
“It’s the hype. Just to come and see what it’s all about, what they have what kind of deals they have is why I’m here,” said Buddy Frazier who drove from Randleman.
Frazier’s friend Christopher Hill was intrigued by the laid-back island ambiance the store is known for.
“It’s a different experience you won’t find anywhere else,” Hill said.
Despite rumors of a Greensboro Trader Joe’s as far back as 2014, it seemed like it would never happen.
The company was rumored to be interested in a proposed retail development on Hobbs Road at West Friendly Avenue near Friendly Center. But that interest in the site allegedly waned after residents near the property protested the proposed development.
City Council members continued to try to woo the company, but in 2017 Trader Joe's told the city that it was no longer interested in Greensboro.
Rumors of a coming store were rekindled when renovations began last spring on a store between Gold's Gym and Stein Mart in Brassfield Shopping Center. The store was confirmed last month when Trader Joe’s announced it was opening there and immediately began hiring.
“We just looked for a great location in a great neighborhood. When this one came along, we were able to hop on it,” Benson said.
Michele Gordon, who got in line after dropping her son off at school, couldn’t be more pleased.
“It’s great that we finally have one and I don’t have to drive to Winston or Chapel Hill,” Gordon said.
The Greensboro store is the 10th in North Carolina.
It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Trader Joe’s is one of several niche grocery chains to open in recent months. Asheville-based Earth Fare opened a brand new store at the Palladium Shopping center in High Point and Arizona-based Sprouts followed soon after with an opening about a mile from the new Trader Joe’s.
The grocer wars are heating up in the Triad.
Florida-based grocery chain Publix is scheduled to open a store Nov. 13 at 6029 W. Gate City Blvd. at Grandover Village at Guilford College Road in Jamestown.
Publix has two stores in Forsyth County and a store in High Point. It also is building a distribution center just off U.S. 70 east of Greensboro.
Discount supermarket chain Lidl is not far behind. The German-based grocer plans to open its first Greensboro store by the end of the year at 5696 W. Gate City Blvd. at Mackay Road next to the Adams Farm Shopping Center, not too far from the new Publix.
Lidl currently has two stores in Winston-Salem and stores in Thomasville and Lexington. It also has a regional distribution center in Alamance County.
