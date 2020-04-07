Federal benefits update

The N.C. Division of Employment Security is implementing the unemployment insurance benefits of the recently passed federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government.

The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.

U.S. Labor officials posted Saturday that the benefit payments “may begin as soon as the week after the execution of a signed agreement between the department and states," which had occurred for all states as of March 28.

“Eligible individuals will receive retroactive payments back to their date of eligibility, or the signing of the state agreement, whichever came later.”