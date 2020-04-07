North Carolina’s top employment-security official gave legislators a mixed-bag update Tuesday on the state’s struggling unemployment-benefits system.
Lockhart Taylor, the assistant secretary of the N.C. Division of Employment Security, or DES, spoke to a COVID-19 legislative working group in Raleigh.
The good news: Roughly 110,000 individuals have received or will soon receive their first benefit check.
That’s nearly 25% of the 445,101 people who have successfully submitted a claim as of Tuesday morning. There were 21,202 claims submitted Monday.
About 87% of applicants have cited the virus as why they were laid off, furloughed or lost wages.
The bad news: It’s likely going to be at least two more weeks before some applicants — independent contractors and the self-employed — who qualify for federal unemployment-insurance benefits will get their first of 12 to 13 weekly payments of $600.
The good news: About $28.6 million in state jobless benefits have been paid for claims approved from March 16 through March 28.
That equals to $260.87 a week for the 110,000 recipients, which is up from an average $243.90 paid to 41,000 recipients in the first week of approved claims.
State law permits a maximum of $350 a week. That ceiling, down from $530 previously, was established in February 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory
The bad news: Taylor said he has no timeline for when other unemployment-insurance, or UI, benefit applicants will be able to get help from a call-center worker in resetting their password or resolving other issues that wind up kicking them off www.dsc.gov while submitting a claim.
The short-term goal is extending call-center hours to 8 p.m. weekdays and offer limited Saturday hours.
The division is hiring 50 new employees, utilizing the help of 100 employees from the N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers, and contracting with a third-party call center for an additional workforce of 200.
When the workforce initiatives are in place, the DES said it will have about 850 workers dedicated to processing UI benefit claims.
Federal aid instructions
Taylor said it wasn’t until Sunday night when DES officials received the first set of instructions — containing 43 pages — for how the federal jobless-benefit programs will operate in North Carolina.
Those programs go by three different abbreviations:
- State pandemic unemployment compensation, or PUC, which provides a weekly maximum of $350 in state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 12 weeks.
- Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEUC, which provides state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state weekly benefit in the past 12 months.
- Pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, which provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are geared primarily to independent contractors, self-employed and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It also is available for individuals who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
However, PUA benefits re available to PUC and PEUC recipients when those benefits are exhausted.
All federal weekly benefits will made available retroactively to the start of the 13-week period, which began Saturday.
Recipients of PUC and PEUC federal benefits won’t have to do anything extra since they already have entered all pertinent information with their state UI benefit claim.
However, PUA will have to go through a separate application process on the DES website since they aren’t eligible for state UI benefits.
“I would really like to be up and running in two weeks,” Taylor said. “We’re going to try and streamline it as best as possible.”
Taylor said it will take time for DES staff to verify the information for PUA applicants, such as whether their business actually exists.
Ending lockouts
Taylor said the online system has been changed to where applicants are not locked out if they can’t provide the correct password within three attempts.
He said one reason why applicants aren’t able to reset their password is that they may have changed their email addresses, and the reset code was sent to the address listed in the system.
“That should be the last thing we should have to worry about, people getting in,” Taylor said.
The DES processing system is being updated so it will indicate when an employer that has submitted claims on behalf of employees has resumed operations.
Another reason for processing delays is some employers have employees filing for UI benefits for the first time because of furloughs or layoffs.
In those cases, the employer’s information has to be put into the DES system, as well as the employees.
UI bill drafts
The legislative working committee was presented with two bill drafts, one on which would put into law the relaxation of state UI restrictions within Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order No. 118.
Neither draft would amend state UI laws to raise the maximum weekly benefit amount or amend the current sliding scale of 12 to 20 weeks.
The scale moves higher incrementally as the unemployment rate rises.
Cooper’s pledge was to “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements are:
- Waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits.
- Allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as laid off.
- Removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
- And waiving in-person interview requirements for UI benefits; and
- Employers will not be charged additional state UI benefit taxes for employees who lose their jobs related to COVID-19.
Employers pay a UI payroll tax based on their number of workers, with the rate rising with the level of job cuts.
The law has an expiration date of when Cooper signs to end the executive order or by Dec. 31.
The second bill draft would allow attending a re-employment activity event at a local career center to count for one of three required weekly job contacts to retain UI benefit eligibility.
The proposed legislation also would allow an employer to file an attached UI claim for all employees in the event of job loss, layoff or furloughs “due directly to a disaster covered by a federal disaster declaration.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.