ASHEVILLE — The prosecutor handling the investigation into the leak of body camera footage that showed a police officer beating a black pedestrian says criminal charges will not be forthcoming.
The State Bureau of Investigation completed its inquiry into the leak and turned its findings over to Charles A. Spahos, a prosecutor with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, a state agency.
“Based on the evidence presented by the SBI investigation, I have declined to bring criminal charges based on the lack of any statutory provision making the actions a crime,” Spahos said via email. “I looked at several statutes in making the determination that the act/s committed were not a violation of North Carolina criminal law.”
The Asheville Citizen Times published footage on Feb. 28, 2018, that shows then-Asheville police officer Chris Hickman beating resident Johnnie Rush, an African-American man, in August 2017.
Rush, accused of jaywalking while crossing a street just before midnight, was punched in the head multiple times, shocked with a stun gun and choked while being held on the ground. Hickman, who is white, has left the department and been prosecuted.
The case made national news and caused community outrage in and around Asheville. Former Police Chief Tammy Hooper resigned amid the turmoil, and the City Council abruptly removed former City Manager Gary Jackson from his position ahead of a planned retirement.
In July 2018, the SBI opened an inquiry into the leak of the video and an accompanying memo, after Hooper and Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams called for an investigation.
In a statement to the Citizen Times at that time, Hooper said release of the memo and video depicting the incident was illegal.
Under North Carolina general statute, body-camera footage is not public record, but can be released with a judge’s order. The footage and the memo were given to the Citizen Times.
About a week after the video’s publication, the city successfully petitioned the court to release all body-camera footage from the incident, citing a need for transparency.
“This decision is a win for transparency and keeping a public agency accountable,” Citizen Times editor Katie Wadington said. “The North Carolina law that limits the public accessibility of body-camera footage also limits the public’s right to know in use-of-force cases.”
