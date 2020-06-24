The fate of a hospital visitors rights bill in the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh became uncertain Wednesday after a state House committee removed several key elements from Senate Bill 730.
The Republican-sponsored bill is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is a co-sponsor. The state Senate passed the bill Friday in a 40-4 vote.
The bill continues to secure the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
However, changes adopted by the House Rules and Operations Committee reduced most of the specific rights recommended by the Senate.
The bill passed the House by a 117-2 vote on second reading. An objection requires the bill to remain on today’s House floor calendar.
The House panel’s changes “shall allow” a patient to have “a support person” to be present during their stay unless that person “infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically compromised. They would not have to be the patient’s surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
Hospitals would be required to provide written visitor policies and procedures to patients, including “any clinically necessary or reasonable restrictions and limitations.” Hospitals also “shall ensure that all visitors enjoy full and equal visitation privileges consistent with patient preferences.”
House committee members said the changes would provide hospitals with clarity on visitors privileges.
State Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, a co-primary sponsor of SB808, told the rules committee that he does not expect the Senate to approve of the House changes.
“I see this as adopting what hospitals are doing now, and frankly I’d rather not have a bill than adopt what they are doing,” Daniel said. “My opinion is that we should not concur.”
Krawiec said the House changes “render the bill meaningless in regards to the intent of the bill.”
SB730’s sponsors say the impetus for it are the emergency visitor restrictions that are keeping family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Non-COVID-19 patients, they say, are being adversely affected by the restriction.
Daniel has said coronavirus-prevention measures are having “many unintended consequences ... to hospital patients who were not diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“They have been forced to be alone during their treatment for very serious conditions ... and for routine and emergency surgeries; some of whom were alone for the entirety of their treatment, and some died alone.”
Under the initial language of SB730, a patient younger than 18 would “have the right” to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health-care agent.
The Senate amended bill to clarify the definition of “immediate family member” to include a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, or the spouse of an immediate family member. Also included are stepparents, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
In both instances, the visitor “shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present” while the patient is receiving hospital care, the initial legislation read.
The Senate version of the bill language has undergone significant changes since its introduction, some made to deal with concerns expressed by N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill begins with explanatory language of the health and social issues being challenged by the pandemic, acknowledging that health-care providers are trying not to leave patients alone unnecessarily with their infectious-disease safety protocols.
The bill retains that visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
However, the language has been amended to say health-care facilities “shall ensure the opportunity for at least one visitor … with the visitation subject to the guidelines, conditions and limitations of the normal visitation policy.”
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions say they help limit health-care providers’ exposure to disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
The bill requires visitors to undergo a health screening for infectious diseases, and allows the hospital to turn away a visitor who tests positive for an infectious disease. Visitors would be required to adhere to hospital infection-control procedures, including wearing personal protective equipment, such as a face mask.
State Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, another co-sponsor, said the Senate version of the bill would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.
Krawiec said some hospitals have amended their visitor guidelines during emergencies to allow for visitors at the end-of-life stage.
“If a few hospitals can do it, all of the hospitals can do it,” she said. “We have to find a solution that works for everybody, to try to make it right.”
