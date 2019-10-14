Emergency lights (copy)
Onnes

HIGH POINT — A standoff in High Point ended Monday night with the suspect killed and two deputies shot, WGHP Fox 8 reports.

The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself in a house on Braddock Road Monday morning when a deputy went attempted to serve civil papers, the station reports.

Law enforcement entered the house about 7 p.m., and the shootings followed, the station reports. The injured deputies were transported to a local hospital; their condition had not been released Monday evening.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments