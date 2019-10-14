HIGH POINT — A standoff in High Point ended Monday night with the suspect killed and two deputies shot, WGHP Fox 8 reports.
The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself in a house on Braddock Road Monday morning when a deputy went attempted to serve civil papers, the station reports.
Law enforcement entered the house about 7 p.m., and the shootings followed, the station reports. The injured deputies were transported to a local hospital; their condition had not been released Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.