The state’s health secretary stressed to legislators Wednesday she remains confident in how the four prepaid health plans were selected for the massive Medicaid managed care initiative.
There has been a joint appeal petition filed Sept. 19 by the three groups not chosen in February by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, through a health-insurance plan.
The new managed-care prepaid plans (PHP) will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
The three-year PHP contracts are expected to be worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told legislators DHHS expected protests given the size of the contracts.
On Feb. 4, DHHS selected AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C., UnitedHealthcare of N.C., and WellCare of N.C. to provide statewide plans.
A potential monkey wrench is the appeal by MyHealth by Health Providers, a proposed PHP in which Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters.
The other protesters are Aetna Better Health of N.C. and Optima Family Care of N.C. Inc. Aetna said the petition “describes a range of concerns about the state’s procurement process” that includes “obvious conflicts of interest.”
“We have been working through the protest over the course of the year,” Cohen said. “The judge over the case ruled that we were allowed to continue our work ... because the (protesters) were not likely to prevail on the merits of their case.
“We have been through discovery, depositions and expect a trial to take place in January. While it is on-going litigation, we feel like we are on good legal footing and we are full steam ahead.”
Jim Bostian, Aetna’s president for its MidSouth market, said Wednesday that neither the judge nor Aetna involved “had a complete record of facts when the judge rendered her initial decision in June because DHHS failed to comply with its obligations under the Federal Of Information Act.
“Documents produced in subsequent discovery show the department’s skewing the procurement results for its most favored bidder.”
“Whether or not this misdeed was motivated by the conflicts of interest is secondary to the fact that the misdeed occurred — and it should not stand,” Bostian said.
Selection process
Cohen said Wednesday that three health care systems and 12 hospitals — representing combined more than 24,000 providers — have signed a contract with at least one PHP provider.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. confirmed Wednesday that UNC Health Care has signed a PHP contract with the insurer involving its Healthy Blue plan. The groups are working to bring the Medicaid population into Blue Cross NC’s Blue Premier program.
“UNC Health Care’s early adoption and participation in Healthy Blue is evidence of our shared commitment to serving the people of North Carolina by bridging care gaps and solving drivers of health,” said Rahul Rajkumar, Blue Cross NC’s chief medical officer.
“We are confident our state’s other major hospital systems will sign on soon.”
Blue Cross NC spokesman Austin Vevurka said the insurer has made similar contract offers to other N.C.-based health systems.
Cone confirmed Wednesday it has not signed a PHP contract.
On Oct. 4, Novant said that “as a provider of health-care services to 120,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, we have engaged all pre-paid health plans in good faith negotiations regarding participation.”
Novant spokeswoman Samantha Williams said Wednesday that “we continue good faith negotiations with all five pre-paid plans.”
Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on its PHP contact status. The system said Oct. 4 that “this contracting process with PHPs is not connected to the legal status of MyHealth by Health Providers.”
Kelly Haight Connor, a DHHS communications assistant, said the “the contract process is complex, with significant details that must be addressed by both the health plans and the hospitals.
“We have communicated to both health systems and health plans that mid-November should be their target deadline,” she said.
Delay begets delay
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Oct. 4 she believed the health-care systems and other providers have delayed signing PHP contracts “in the belief that rollout would be delayed.”
Krawiec said that “I think that providers will wait until absolutely necessary before committing to transformation (the PHP contracts).”
“Therefore, I expect they will not commit until the February rollout is imminent.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said the PHPs are the groups most affected by the delay.
“They have been hiring staff and setting up call centers, etc., to meet the early phase-in dates, and now they are left having to cover their start-up cost and no way to recover it,” he said.
“The patients who will benefit from this innovative care model are also losers with any delay.”
Cohen told legislators Wednesday that DHHS needs the release of some of $218 million in start-up funding for reasons that include: making a final decision on the rates to pay health plans and providers; making sure health plans have enough providers in their networks to meet the needs of beneficiaries; obtaining federal approval to begin; and paying contractors and vendors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.