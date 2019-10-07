WINGATE — Students at a North Carolina university say their dining hall is serving them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms.
News outlets report several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.
A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.
The department says a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark food service provider, to pull the vegetable.
WSOC-TV reports the university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.