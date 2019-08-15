GREENSBORO — Thirty years ago, a Greensboro man disappeared during his drug trial.
John Earl Sturdivant, 72, who turned himself in last year, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.
That's dramatically less time than the 35-year sentence he got last year and appealed. At his age, that's essentially a life sentence.
Caught by undercover police officers with more than 400 grams of cocaine, Sturdivant was arrested in August 1988.
On the second day of his trial — March 10, 1989 — he was nowhere to be found. And he stayed that way.
Sturdivant was convicted without his presence in the courtroom.
The judge then left his sentencing open until he could be found.
That moment happened when he showed up at a police department in January 2018 to face his conviction.
That March, Superior Court Judge Anderson "Andy" Cromer sentenced Sturdivant to 35 years in prison.
Sturdivant appealed his conviction, and in June the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned his sentencing because the court reporter from 1989 had accidentally destroyed the trial transcript.
"The Appeals Court noted that he was denied his due-process rights," said Steve Cole, chief assistant district attorney for Guilford County.
Cole said all of the officers from Sturdivant's case are still alive, and many are still in the area.
The drugs are still in an evidence vault, Cole told Superior Court Judge Lois Trosch Jr.
"It must be pretty dusty," Trosch said, laughing.
Cole said prosecutors in 1989 used a drug informant and made a deal with a co-defendant for lesser time if he testified against Sturdivant. The state wasn't sure about the willingness of either participant to cooperate 30 years later.
And in those 30 years, Cole and Sturdivant's attorney Public Defender Wayne Baucino noted, Sturdivant avoided any other trouble and stayed off officers' radar until he turned himself in to police.
"He wouldn't have been found," Baucino said.
Sturdivant wanted to go back to prison, Baucino said. Sturdivant has cancer, Baucino explained, and his treatment stopped when he left the Department of Corrections after he won his appeal.
"He wants to go back to the Department of Corrections to finish his treatment," Baucino said.
Tosch said he was satisfied with the agreement Cole and Baucino came up with.
Since Sturdivant was sentenced under the Fair Sentencing , which expired in 1994, his time in prison is expected to be cut to three and a half years, Baucino said, and he had 18 months credit for the time he served in prison between turning himself in and his new sentence Tuesday.
"Mr. Sturdivant, hopefully you will serve some period long enough to get your treatment and get out," Tosch said.