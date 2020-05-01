On Friday, about a dozen demonstrators marched around the old Capitol in Raleigh. As many as six had visible firearms, the Associated Press reported, including one with a pistol and several with long guns. The group marched peacefully and left in the afternoon about two hours after marching.
One of the men in the group told the News & Observer he thought Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order was unconstitutional, although it was not completely clear what the people were protesting. A Facebook post calling for a rally said it was to promote free speech and gun rights, the Associated Press reported.
