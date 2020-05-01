protesters.jpg

A group of mostly armed demonstrators march around downtown Raleigh on Friday.

 Mehmet Demirci | Instagram: @mehmet_demirci_

On Friday, about a dozen demonstrators marched around the old Capitol in Raleigh. As many as six had visible firearms, the Associated Press reported, including one with a pistol and several with long guns. The group marched peacefully and left in the afternoon about two hours after marching.

The small group of protesters, most of them carrying guns, gathered first at a cemetery near downtown, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

One of the men in the group told the News & Observer he thought Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order was unconstitutional, although it was not completely clear what the people were protesting. A Facebook post calling for a rally said it was to promote free speech and gun rights, the Associated Press reported.

