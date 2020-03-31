GREENSBORO — In a series of phone calls and teleconferences that avoided public meeting requirements, leaders of Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point combined last weekend to put a tighter, local spin on statewide rules aimed at blunting the spread of the new coronavirus.
The rules articulated late Monday went beyond Gov. Roy Cooper’s previous “stay at home” order to put further limits on attendance at funerals and more restrictions on the real-estate business and automotive sales.
Cooper’s statewide playbook had come a week after Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point introduced their first rendition of a local “stay-home” order, which instructed people to remain home with exceptions for a variety of essential functions and with a goal of reducing human interactions that can lead to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by this new strain of coronavirus.
The county’s latest rendition on Monday put a finer point on Cooper’s version, telling residents that where the two conflict the more restrictive measure is what they should follow.
The refined local rules temporarily ban real-estate agents from holding open houses or from showing houses in person except under certain circumstances.
And temporarily — through at least April 16 when the county’s current declaration of emergency expires — they prohibit in-person auto sales in favor of doing business online.
“The shorthand way of saying it is if you can do it online without personal contact, then it’s OK,” County Attorney Mark Payne said of sales protocol as long as the coronavirus remains a threat.
Cooper’s order last week limited attendees at funerals to 50 people “observing social-distancing requirements to the extent possible.”
But Guilford kept its limit to a total of 10 for each phase of the proceedings, meaning that different groups of up to that number could attend the visitation, indoor service and graveside rites.
Several officials said they heard grumblings from some in real state and auto sales, but, by and large, people seemed to be adapting to the “stay-home” order.
“Of course, during these stressful circumstances that we are all working through together, it’s no surprise that the county has been hearing from some concerned and disappointed citizens,” said Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Phillips had announced the measures Monday in a video presentation as he sat alone in the board’s chambers at the Old County Courthouse.
“But I’ve actually been very encouraged by how supportive the vast majority of our residents have been,” Phillips said Tuesday in a written statement. “We have obviously made some unprecedented and very difficult decisions in an effort to better protect the health and safety of Guilford County residents and I’m finding that most citizens want to do their part to protect their families, their coworkers and our communities from further harm.”
The county acknowledged the first death Tuesday of a Guilford County resident stricken by the COVID-19 virus, a person in their late 70s with what officials called “an underlying medical condition” that apparently contributed to the disease’s lethality.
As of Tuesday, the county reported 50 residents who had been diagnosed so far with the respiratory disease.
Payne said that no public meeting or vote took place leading up to Monday’s pronouncement.
He said that in their emergency declaration approved earlier this month, the other commissioners had given Phillips authority to act on their behalf within the bounds of the emergency declaration.
But unlike a tornado or similarly-fast moving catastrophe, the slowly unfolding COVID-19 emergency allowed plenty of time for consultation among the various local officials, Payne said.”
