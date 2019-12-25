A Mint Hill man went to the grocery store to stock up before hosting a family Christmas dinner, but walked away with a lottery ticket worth $250,000.
Michael Rosenbrock bought the winning scratch-off ticket at a Food Lion supermarket in Mint Hill, about 12 miles east of Charlotte according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
“I’m hosting the family this year,” Rosenbrock said, according to a lottery news release. “I wanted to make sure I picked everything up early. I’m making ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”
“I didn’t think I won anything at first,” he said. “It’s a good thing I always enter my tickets into the second-chance drawings or I would have thrown it away. I couldn’t believe it when I realized I won $250,000.”
After taxes, Rosenbrock took home $176,876 from the jackpot.
He won the jackpot on a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.
“Rosenbrock said he’s always wanted to start a nonprofit, and this will help him fulfill that dream,” according to the lottery.
“There are so many things that we take for granted,” said Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping, according to the lottery. “Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
