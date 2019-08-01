Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 630 PM EDT * AT 423 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN, AND ANOTHER ONE INCH IS EXPECTED BY 600 PM. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, WALKERTOWN, BELEWS LAKE, SEDGE GARDEN, COLFAX AND BELEWS CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&