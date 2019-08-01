BURLINGTON — A Greensboro woman is facing an identity theft charge after she allegedly gave deputies her sister's name at a checkpoint Wednesday morning.
At 8:42 a.m. at Deep Creek Church and Sandy Cross roads, Kristle Andrea Matthews, 38, of 1 Pyracantha Court, Greensboro, was asked for her driver's license and vehicle registration, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
She failed to produce a driver license and stated to the deputy that she did not have her license with her, according to the release.
Deputies asked the driver for her name and date of birth. Further investigation revealed the name and date of birth given were her sister's.
When asked again, she gave her real name.
Deputies confirmed her name and date of birth along with the name and date of birth of the her sister who was not in the car.
Matthews was charged with felonious identity theft, and cited for driving on a revoked license, driving a vehicle with no insurance, and possession of fictitious license plate.
She was taken to Alamance County Jail with her bail set at $5,000.