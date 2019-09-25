GREENSBORO — A K-9 officer is recovering after being stabbed more than a week ago while responding to a domestic situation, police said.
Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department, said the German shepherd, named Zeke, had internal injuries but is expected to be OK.
Zeke is the second K-9 officer since August to be hurt while working. Rambo died on Aug. 16 after being struck by a car while chasing a robbery suspect.
“Our dogs work like other people and end up in situations where they can get hurt,” Glenn said. “There’s typically not a lot of incidents involving our dogs.”
Zeke was stabbed Sept. 15 when police responded to a domestic situation on Peale Terrace involving multiple people, Glenn said.
He did not provide details about how or where Zeke was injured but said no one was arrested in either the stabbing or the domestic situation.
Glenn said Zeke was taken to a veterinarian and has been in recovery since.
He is expected to return to the force where he has worked for more than three years, Glenn said.
News of Zeke’s stabbing comes a month after police held a ceremony to honor Rambo’s career. He was the department’s second police dog to die on duty. The first was in 1992.
Police Chief Wayne Scott said at the ceremony that donors had come forward to create a permanent memorial to police dogs to be completed later this year.
