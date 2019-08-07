GREENSBORO — The Rev. Cardes Brown has been given one of the NAACP’s highest honors.
Brown, the pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, is the 2019 recipient of the Benjamin L. Hooks Keeper of the Flame Award, given recently at the 110th annual convention of the NAACP in Detroit.
The outstanding service award is based on leadership, community inspiration and commitment to forging paths to expand opportunities for others.
Brown is also the local NAACP chapter’s president.
“I’ve always felt that my rent for my space on earth is service, so when I serve, I feel like I’m just paying my rent,” Brown said with a chuckle. “I also feel honored and I feel appreciative — and also indebted for the recognition. I feel like I’ve got to keep going.”
Brown has long placed himself in the throes of some of the community’s most controversial issues: the Klan-Nazi shootings in 1979; the police shooting of Daryl Howerton in 1994; the Kmart Distribution Center protest over wages and benefits in 1996. Recently, he has spoken out about the redrawing of legislative maps and was among those arrested during Moral Monday civil disobedience protests at the General Assembly building in Raleigh.
Community leaders also call him a throwback to a generation of ministers, like social activists Prince Graves and Otis Hairston, with a passion for the downtrodden, those whose churches doubled as social-service agencies.
“That’s his heart,” said state Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, who considers Brown his mentor. “I think he sees Jesus Christ as his lord and savior, but also his guide toward a social-justice gospel.”
When a tornado sliced through part of southeast Greensboro in April 2017, his church opened its doors and, with the help of a generator, prepared meals. Church leaders wrote checks to put displaced residents in hotels.
“I don’t need a pat on the back for what I’m supposed to do,” Brown said at the time.