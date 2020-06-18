RALEIGH — A Graham man picked all five Cash 5 numbers earlier this month, winning the more than $1 million jackpot for that day's drawing.
After taxes, Dennis Burnette took home $755,068, the N.C. Education Lottery said today in a news release.
Burnette bought his ticket from Garrett Road Family Fare on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham. It matched all five numbers in the June 8 drawing to beat odds of 1 in 962,598, the lottery said. The jackpot that night was at $1,067,233.
Burnette claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
The daily Cash 5 game costs $1 per ticket. Tonight's jackpot is $696,000.
