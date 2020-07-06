A state Senate bill containing controversial language involving death investigations records was vetoed Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Earlier Monday, the House Rules and Operations committee agreed to remove the language if Cooper agreed to let Senate Bill 168 become law.
SB168 contains a provision that would make private “all information and records provided by a city, county or other public entity to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, or its agents, concerning a death investigation ...”
The bill foremost focuses on block grant funding for certain N.C. Department of Health and Human Services initiatives.
SB168 cleared the Senate at 1:01 a.m. June 26. Cooper had 10 days — until Monday — to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Cooper said in his veto statement the provision “could have the unintended consequence of limiting transparency in death investigations.”
“While I believe neither the Department of Health and Human Services which proposed it, nor the General Assembly which unanimously passed it, had any ill intent, the concerns that have since been raised make it clear this provision should not become law.”
Critics say the bill would let police get away with violence.
Level of trust
It is not clear how Cooper’s veto affects the actions taken by the House Rules committee.
Cooper said during his June 30 press conference that SB168 contains “a concerning provision in there about public records. I am concerned about it. I think most people don’t want to have this provision, and I think we’ll figure out a way to fix it.”
Following Cooper’s press conference, Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and Senate Rules chairman, sent a letter to Cooper expressing a willingness to remove the language, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
The House Rules committee removed and replaced language in a separate bill, Senate Bill 232, to repeal the section of SB168 that deals with death investigation records. The revamped SB232 has been placed on the House floor calendar for its 4 p.m. Tuesday session.
House Majority leader John Bell, R-Wayne, told the Rules committee that “there was a lot of issues surrounding” the death investigation language.
“In order to avoid those issues, we are deleting that information,” Bell said.
Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, and Rules chairman, said the death investigation records language has produced “great consternation.”
Given the veto language, Cooper is “taking out an insurance policy in case lawmakers can’t reach agreement on ditching the disputed provision,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Kokai said it is possible that the agreement between Cooper and Republican legislative leaders may contain the veto, a successful veto override and then passage of SB232.
“If lawmakers were not expecting the veto, then I suspect they are regrouping now to decide how they want to move forward,” Kokai said. “It might be easier to come up with a new bill than to try to pass SB232 and override the veto.
Bill draws protests
The Triad Abolition Project of Winston-Salem is circulating a Care2 petition online and on Twitter that calls for Cooper’s veto of SB168. As of Monday night, it had gained 8,756 signatures toward a goal of 10,000.
“We believe SB168 not only obfuscates law enforcement involvement in the deaths of those they have in custody, but it also shields and protects law enforcement from being held accountable for deaths of civilians who are incarcerated, arrested and detained,” according to the petition.
The Triad Abolition Project cited the investigation into the death of John Neville, who was in Forsyth County Jail shortly before his death in December.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Neville’s death for seven months, yet the county sheriff’s office had not publicly acknowledged Neville’s passing until asked about it by the Journal on June 26.
The sheriff’s office has said Neville died of a “medical emergency.”
However, attorney Chris Clifton, who represents Neville’s estate, told the Journal in a June 26 statement that he and his clients are waiting to see if criminal charges will be brought at the end of the SBI’s investigation.
Kokai said that “from a purely political perspective, the veto also gives the governor a chance to placate the protesters who’ve been congregating outside his mansion.”
