Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that the potential Phase Three reopening of the state's economy will be paused for an additional three weeks to July 17.
The state could have entered Phase Three on Friday evening.
Cooper also said he will make it mandatory to wear a mask when individuals are out in public.
"The numbers we see are a stark warning," Cooper said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported earlier Tuesday 1,721 new cases statewide — the second highest daily total since the pandemic began in mid-March. The overall case total is at 56,174.
Hospitalizations were at 906 as of noon Wednesday, just nine down from the high of 915 set Tuesday.
DHHS also reported 20 new virus-related deaths, including two in Forsyth County, for an overall total of 1,271. Forsyth now has 31 deaths.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
Cooper has vetoed two Republican-sponsored bills — House Bill 536 and House Bill 594 — that would reopen partially private bars and clubs, and fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to reopen ahead of the Phase Three start date.
The House has placed on today's floor agenda a potential veto override vote on HB594.
Those bills would allow those facilities to operate indoors at 50% of their authorized capacity. Employees wouldn’t count toward the capacity limit.
On Tuesday, the legislature passed two more reopen bills — House Bill 258 and House Bill 686.
HB258, approved by a 66-49 vote, would permit the reopening of amusement parks — such as Carowinds — carnivals, arcades, fairs and venues that host parties and other social gatherings. It also affects certain dining and beverage establishments at outdoor stadiums.
HB686, approved by a 67-47 vote, would allow for mass gatherings of Fourth of July parades and celebrations from 5 p.m. July 1 through 5 p.m. July 10.
Like the vetoed House Bill 536 and House Bill 594, HB258 contains what Cooper and most House Democrats consider as a poison pill.
All three bills place public-health regulatory limitations on Cooper, the state’s health secretary and state’s environmental quality secretary in reapplying capacity restrictions on bars, clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper and administration officials would be required to get the support of the majority of the 10-member Council of State, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats.
Each council member would have to be contacted for their opinion. Each GOP council member has expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s economy sooner than Cooper and state health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Cooper said in his veto of HB594 that “tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. ... The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety.”
House Republican leaders applied the gut-and-replace strategy Tuesday to Senate Bill 105 to insert language that would require the governor to gain Council of State approval to extend any public health emergency order beyond 30 days.
The bill also would require council approval for the governor's authority to supersede that of local governments in certain emergency situations, including if local government officials were not cooperating or their ability "is insufficient to assure adequate protection for lives and property."
The bill would give the secretaries of departments of Health and Human Services and Environmental Quality, as well as local health directors, certain authorities to assist in abating an imminent hazard during a state of emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.