Ace Speedway’s third weekend in a row of racing at the short track near Elon had another large crowd, something that Gov. Roy Cooper discussed in his daily briefing to reporters on Monday afternoon.
According to reports there were 2,000 or more fans at the track, which seats around 4,500. The track promoted its Saturday night racing as a “peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”
“People shouldn’t run a money-making operation that puts in danger, not only their customers, but anybody who would come into contact with their customers,” Cooper said on Monday afternoon.
Cooper went on to reiterate that owners, Robert Turner, and his son, Jason, have been reckless in continuing to hold races each of the last three weekends.
“This is a reckless decision by the owners,” Cooper said. “Pulling people together in that way that can cause spread of the virus. Alamance County is one of the counties that is having higher numbers than it should have, and we look forward to taking action on this in the coming week.”
According to the latest statistics by the state health department Alamance County has 494 known cases with 23 deaths.
Jason Turner said he didn’t know the exact number on attendance figures, but said it was another good, fun night of racing.
Turner said his staff made sure all the guidelines were followed in regards to taking temperatures of each fan entering the track and taking down information to send to the health department for contact tracing purposes. He also said there was plenty of social distancing.
As for Cooper’s statement today, Turner said he hadn’t seen the press conference and would not comment on it.
“I’ve been too busy, to be honest,” Turner said. “All I know is we had another good night of racing and folks came in and enjoyed themselves and then went home. So I have no complaints with how it’s been going on the operational end.”
Terry S. Johnson, the sheriff of Alamance County, said in a statement he would not issue a citation to Robert Turner for having more than 25 people at an outdoor event.
"I have found through research and contacts with other sheriffs in the state, that numerous speedways and go cart tracks ran this weekend in North Carolina with no action being taken on those owners or even warnings given," Johnson said in a statement. "This concerns me greatly to know that my citizens have basically been singled out for the same alleged violations that are occurring all over the state of North Carolina."
Cooper said later in his press conference that the state could step in further if the racing continues.
“It’s concerning that Alamance officials have not been able to stop this,” Cooper said, “but if they can’t, then the state will have to take action, which we will do if the local officials don’t.”
Johnson also said he is not trying to make a political statement.
"It is within the governor’s right to request the court to issue an injunction against Ace Speedway or any other similar event that is currently being operated in the state of North Carolina," Johnson said. "It is also within the governor’s authority to dispatch state law enforcement agencies under his control to issue a citation to Ace Speedway or any other similar event operating in the state."
Turner said this week’s races are all scheduled for Saturday night. Because the popular CARS Tour was there on Saturday admission cost $20 for adults, but this Saturday admission will be back to $15 for each adult.
How's that egg in your face Mr Cooper ? You allowed protestors _ you were with them so get off your political high horse and stuff it as all they did is what you did and you don't like it. Too stinking bad
