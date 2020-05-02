As North Carolina awaits enough improvement in key public-health categories to commence preparations for re-opening the economy, it’s uncertain what kind of work environment stay-at-home or furloughed employees will go back to.
Depending on which study, between 49% and 75% of North Carolinians will have little, if any, choice in the matter.
That’s the range of those who live paycheck to paycheck, typically with less than $500 in savings.
State employment law compels the decision in other instances.
For example, anyone currently up to 12 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits “must accept any suitable work during your first 10 weeks of the benefit period, based on such factors as your experience, customary occupation, prior earnings, etc.”
“During the remaining (two) weeks, any suitable work must be considered. Suitable work will be any work offered that pays 120% of your weekly benefit amount beginning with the 11th week after you file your claim.”
For example, that means an unemployed or furloughed individuals who is receiving the current average of about $270 a week would be required to take a job offer paying at least $324 a week.
Individuals who refuse to take such a job or return from furlough when summoned by their employer risk losing their state UI benefits.
“We are currently working on communications for employers and claimants regarding this matter,” DES spokesman Larry Parker said Friday.
Some small businesses, in particular restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal UI benefits through July 31 rather than return to a job that may pay half of that amount.
“That’s because unemployment insurance is designed to tide people over until they can get back to a job,” Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project in New York, told The Associated Press.
“An unemployed worker cannot refuse suitable work and still continue to collect unemployment insurance. Presumably, the job you used to have is suitable.”
Gov. Roy Cooper, in his March 17 executive order, said he was trying to get ahead of the coronavirus’ impact on the state’s job market by “taking down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements of the order:
- Waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits.
- Allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours, as well as laid off.
- Removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work with at least three different employers during the benefits period.
The state House and Senate COVID-19 relief bills codified Cooper’s executive order with an end date of Dec. 31 or when Cooper rescinds it
Since N.C. unemployment law was changed in May 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the legislature, $350 is the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
North Carolina and Florida have the lowest number of benefit weeks in the country.
One version of Senate Bill 704 would have raised the maximum weekly amount to $400 for the duration of the pandemic.
However, the increase was removed from final version of SB704 agreed to by the state House.
Because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher — which economists say it is highly likely to be exceeded by either the April or May reports.
However, the sliding scale is only activated twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle. That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, said that because the state “will not see the first real spike in the unemployment rate until the April rate, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if maximum duration stays at 12 weeks for the rest of the year” unless state legislators eliminate the three-month requirement.
