For a second time, the state Senate voted Wednesday against allowing four Triad higher-education institutions to receive state funding from a $20 million cybersecurity development initiative.
House Bill 398 cleared the Senate by a 29-21 party line vote. The House approved the bill by a 54-51 vote Oct. 24. It has been sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill includes language from the stalled Republican state budget compromise and serves as one of several “mini-budget” bills submitted by GOP leadership.
The foremost local connection in H398 is the $10 million in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 state budgets dedicated to Montreat College in Black Mountain.
Bypassed again for funding are the combination of Forsyth Technical Community College and Salem College, and the combination of N.C. A&T University and Guilford Technical Community College.
The $20 million represents a tenfold increase from the $2 million that Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, requested for Montreat in Senate Bill 542.
That bill was introduced April 2 and has not been heard by a committee.
The funding goal, according to SB542, would be to “increase cyber hygiene for the state and local government employees and the private sector, enhance the skill set of cybersecurity professionals, and allow for collaboration of public and private entities, industry and academics to develop new technology, tactics, techniques and procedures in cybersecurity.”
Hise, both in August and on Wednesday, flexed his leadership muscles to squash any attempt at siphoning funds from Montreat to other higher-education institutions.
In August, Forsyth Tech and at least 12 other public universities and community colleges were excluded in the GOP budget compromise.
On Wednesday, Hise was successful in tabling two amendments that would have spread the funding to the four Triad institutions and another eight statewide.
The amendment submitted by Sen. Erica Smith, D-Beaufort, would have provided $1 million each to the six combinations of universities and community colleges for both budget years.
Another $4 million in each budget year would have been dedicated to the Department of Information Technology’s apprenticeship program “for the purpose of building the state’s cybersecurity workforce capacity and addressing future cybersecurity needs.”
Hise did not provide a reason for tabling either amendment.
“Legislative leaders are mostly filling mini-budgets with items that were included in the vetoed budget,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“They don’t want to re-litigate the 4-month-old budget debate about the funds for Montreal.
“If they open up that item for revision, Democrats could try to rewrite other pieces of the budget that already has won approval,” Kokai said.
Critics of the dedicated funding to Montreat question why taxpayer money is going to a private college when there are public higher-education institutions more established.
Montreat began offering a cybersecurity major in 2014. It has five full-time faculty members dedicated to its regional cybersecurity training center.
By comparison, Forsyth Tech offers a two-year associate’s degree in cyber security, along with various industry certifications. The program has 14 full-time faculty and more than 300 students.
Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson, is co-chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
He told Carolina Public Press that the cybersecurity funding for Montreat “is a little unusual in that it is a private college, but ... the program they were trying to put into place is something that had national and state implications,” McGrady said.
“It’s not like we chose Montreat over UNC. The only proposal that was on the table was Montreat’s,” McGrady said.
Forsyth Tech’s Davis iTEC Cyber Security Center, which debuted in 2009, has been recognized by both Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.
It is one of just six in the country designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Security by both agencies.
The Centers of Academic Excellence designation has helped attract a significant portion of grant funding for cybersecurity technology and equipment upgrades, according to Pamela Shortt, dean of Forsyth Tech’s business and information technologies program.
“We are trying to address the skills gap with secondary education, industry and universities,” Shortt said.
“We work hard for the outside funding to better serve our communities and bring in cutting-edge technology.”
N.C. A&T State University offers two computer-science tracks with concentrations in cyber security and secure software engineering, while UNC Greensboro offers certificates in cybersecurity.
Allen Freyer, director of the Workers’ Project for the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said “this $20 million would be far better spent at the state’s publicly funded, affordable cybersecurity programs, including the one at Forsyth Tech.”
