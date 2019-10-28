Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan died Monday. She was 66.
Hagan, a Democrat, served a single term after beating Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.
“We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning,” her family said in a statement.
“Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.
“We are deeply grateful for the support shared with our family as Kay worked to regain her strength these last few years after her illness, and we appreciate your continued prayers.”
She had been diagnosed with Powassan virus, a type of encephalitis, in 2016.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan greets and hugs her supporters after conceding the race to Thom TIllis in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
News & Record
Kay Hagan
Senator Kay Hagan concedes the race to Thom Tillis and applauds her campaign in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
News & Record
Kay Hagan
N.C. Sen. Kay Hagan, D-Greensboro, Doug Galyon and Maurice Hull celebrate the Skybus announcement in 2007. The company was to receive incentives of more than $7 million from the state and local governments.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Kay Hagan votes 2014
Kay Hagan, D-N.C votes during early voting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse on Friday, October 24, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C. Kay Hagan, D-N.C is in a tight battle with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan
Senator Kay Hagan walks from the stage with her father Josie Perry "Joe" Ruthven and members of her family after conceding the race to Thom TIllis in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, November 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan at naturalization ceremony in 2016
Former Sen. Kay Hagan delivers the keynote address during the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony July 4, 2016, at Old Salem in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
Kay Hagan
The 2015 Women to Women Celebration Luncheon was held on Monday, October 19, 2015 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Pictured are Tara Sandercock, Ernestine Taylor, Kay Hagan and Linda Carlisle.
Nancy Sidelinger
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan (right) smiles with her husband, Chip Hagan, as she wears a hard hat during the groundbreaking for a new, 180-foot-tall Air Traffic Control Tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Kay Hagan
ArtsGreensboro board member Jada Drew thanks former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and her husband, Chip, were introduced as honorary co-chairs of ArtsGreensboro's 2020's Artsfund campagin kickoff in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan's husband, Chip, holds up a photo of Kay as a child dancer as the couple was introduced as honorary co-chairs of ArtsGreensboro's 2020's Artsfund campagin kickoff in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Dignitaries at the event included (l to rt) Greensboro Mayor Keith Holliday, U.S. congressman Howard Coble, and N.C. legislators Katie Dorsett and Kay Hagan. Michimasa Fujino, CEO of Honda Aircraft Co., announced its world headquarters along with the production facilities of the HondaJet will be located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, in Greensboro, N.C., Friday Feb. 9, 2007. (Joseph Rodriguez/ News & Record).
JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.