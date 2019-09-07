Former Greensboro Girl Scout, Grimsley grad helps find cure for deadly TB strain

Who is Doris Rouse?

Name: Doris Rouse

Family: Husband Blake Wilson, daughters Blair and Nadia

Education: Grimsley High School (1966); bachelor's degree, chemistry (1970) and doctorate in physiology and pharmacology (1980), Duke University; Program for Technology Managers (1990), Kenan-Flagler Business School, UNC-CH

Career: Scientist, researcher and Vice President of the Center for Global Health Technologies at RTI International in Research Triangle Park; adjunct professor, Gillings School of Public Health, UNC-Chapel Hill. Served on the national bioengineering advisory board for the Association for Retarded Citizens (now ARC) and chaired an American National Standards Institute committee for development of wheelchair safety and effectiveness standards.

Among the research she's most excited about: Principal investigator for three Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation grants to advance public-and private-sector collaborations to develop improved technologies for global health needs. Leads RTI’s activities in the CARB-X public-private collaboration to develop new solutions to combat antimicrobial resistant bacteria.

Selected Honors: Triangle Business Journal Lifetime Achievement Award in Life Sciences; Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare; Girl Scouts Carolinas Woman of Distinction Award.

Among volunteer activities: Arts for Life N.C., which provides art programs to young patients with serious illnesses at four hospitals in North Carolina; United Nations Every Woman, Every Child Innovation Working Group; and David’s Table, which supports teens and adults with disabilities.

On the Girl Scout cooking badge: "That is one area in which I will likely never receive a badge of accomplishment."

Most applicable line of the Girl Scouts Promise, according to her daughters: "To make the world a better place."

Misc.: Recently took in a rogue cat that hung around her house — even though she's allergic to him.

"I said, 'I can’t believe you did this,' and her eyes are just watering ," said her friend Kathy Totten.

Rouse named him Andy.

"My eyes are still watering and he's still here," Rouse said.

She probably wouldn't tell you: Routinely gives away her vacation hours and her own frequent flier miles to coworkers who have young children or need unexpected personal leave.

Her thoughts on legacy: "I really want my legacy to be — and for young people to understand — that to whom much is given much is expected."