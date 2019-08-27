EDEN — Former city manager Brad Corcoran will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty via an Alford plea on Tuesday morning to one felony count of larceny by employee.
Corcoran, 58, was sentenced to a suspended 5- to 15-month prison sentence by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Stan Allen for doctoring his daughter’s time sheets during her employment by the City of Eden during 2017.
Corcoran submitted his resignation to the city before charges were brought, Mayor Neville Hall said Tuesday.
Candice Corcoran worked part-time at a municipal pool during 2017. But her father added hours to numerous time sheets to represent 40-hour work weeks, Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey said.
Ramey stressed that Corcoran's daughter had no knowledge of the manipulated hours.
Corcoran deposited his daughter's checks directly into his bank account, Ramey said.
Allen ordered Corcoran to serve 18 months of supervised probation, a condition required in lieu of prison time.
He was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to the City of Eden on Tuesday.
Corcoran, who began serving as Eden’s city manager in February 2001, waived his right to be indicted by a grand jury or choose a jury trial.
By accepting an Alford plea, Corcoran does not admit guilt but accepts that such an arrangement was in his best interest. Typically, when a defendant accepts an Alford plea, the accused realizes that prosecutors have enough evidence to persuade a judge or jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The plea comes just over a month after Eden City employees were interviewed as part of an SBI investigation requested by Rockingham and Caswell County District Attorney Jason Ramey in March.
Ramey said in open court that the plea deal “is going to cost Mr. Corcoran hundreds of thousands in retirement and severance…”
Hall and Police Chief Greg Light, Eden’s two top officials, were the only municipal representatives at the hearing.
Defense Attorney Vernon Cardwell said his client urged his family and friends not to attend the proceedings.
“He didn’t want his wife or children here,” Cardwell said. “He was the one who did it, and he wanted to take responsibility for it.”
Judge Allen additionally ordered that Corcoran complete 75 hours of community service during supervised probation.
He'll be eligible for unsupervised probation after nine months, Allen said.
“I don’t doubt this is costing way more than hurt feelings,” Allen said, explaining that he realized the major financial loss that Corcoran has sustained.
Cardwell called Corcoran “one of the best-loved people in Eden.”
“He made a mistake. He admitted it,” Cardwell said, adding that Corcoran cooperated fully with SBI and FBI officials. “That’s just the kind of person he is. He’s losing retirement… He’s losing a lot of things. He’s sorry for anybody he may have let down. He didn’t want his wife or children here. He is the one that did it and wanted to take responsibility for it,” Cardwell said.
On Tuesday following the plea hearing, Hall issued a statement on behalf of the city, stating he was notified last week that July’s SBI investigation would likely lead to a criminal charge against Corcoran.
“Based upon this notification and looking toward the best interest of the city, the manager was put on administrative leave until the final outcome of the investigation,” Hall said.
“...The Council will take immediate action to appoint an interim city manager and ultimately a new city manager. All employees and city officials were cooperative with all law enforcement during the investigation. We will move forward as a city and the council will look to do what is in the best interests of the city.”
Susie C. Spear contributed to this report.