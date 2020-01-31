WILMINGTON — Flags will remain at half-staff until Tuesday, the day services are scheduled for the 22-year-old soldier killed last week in a rollover accident in Syria.
Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington died last Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the Department of Defense said. The incident is under investigation.
Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade based in Knightdale.
Gov. Roy Cooper originally ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Sunday, but has extended that until sunset on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.