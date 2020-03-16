Watauga County's first presumed case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported by state health officials.
On Monday, Campbell University in Harnett County reported one presumed case of COVID-19 had been identified on the main campus. The student is in isolation. Two others have also been asked to self-quarantine, one whose initial test was negative and another who is awaiting results.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday there were eight new cases, raising the state's total to 33. No deaths have been reported in North Carolina.
There are no new reported cases in Forsyth County beyond the two disclosed last week.
To date, the State Laboratory of Public Health has tested 160 people for the new coronavirus as of Saturday morning. The next public health update is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
A "presumed positive" result means the patient has tested positive at the state level but is awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
Cases have been found in 14 counties, primarily in the Triangle and along the southeastern corner of the state.
The majority of cases remain in the Triangle area, with at least 11 cases in Wake County. Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties are the only other counties with more than one positive case.
In addition to Watauga and Harnett, other are in Brunswick, Catawba, Chatham, Craven, Durham, Johnston, Onslow, Wayne and Wilson.
On Friday night, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency, prompting a number of restrictions and prohibitions as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve.
More importantly, the declaration makes the city eligible for federal and state emergency money to help cope with the disease and its potential impact on Winston-Salem.
The declaration formally requests that "all residents, visitors, businesses and establishments within the city of Winston-Salem follow any and all directives and recommendations set forth by the North Carolina Governor’s Office, DHHS and Forsyth Department of Public Health."
The virus is likely to continue to spread from person to person, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has the potential to cause “widespread illness within the population of the city of Winston-Salem.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded.
As the city and state continue to take precautions to help slow the spread of disease, the nationwide total of COVID-19 cases continues to soar, with at least 1,694 cases reported Saturday — a 39% increase from Friday.
As has been the case for days, the state and the city recommend that all events with the capacity to draw more than 100 people be canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future.
The CDC went a step further Sunday, recommending that no events with 50 or more people take place for the next eight weeks.
DHHS recommended Thursday that long-term and assisted-living care facilities not allow visitors "with the exception of end-of-life situations or other emergent situations determined by the facility to necessitate the visit."
Recommendations also include: not allowing any visitors with respiratory illness; screening visitors for symptoms of acute respiratory illness at the entrance of the facility; instruct visitors to limit movement within the facility; and maintain a log of all visitors who enter COVID-19 resident rooms.
