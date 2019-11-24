ASHEVILLE — Authorities are continuing to monitor a fire at North Carolina's famed Cold Mountain.
U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday that a wildfire continues to burn at the iconic mountain despite rain in the area over the weekend.
The mountain has been featured in a popular novel and an award-winning movie. Charles Frazier's best-selling book "Cold Mountain" is about a Confederate soldier's journey through western North Carolina. The book was later adapted into a 2003 movie starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.
The forest service didn't release details on what might have caused the fire or where exactly it began. The Shining Rock Wilderness area is temporarily closed because of the fire.
The mountain is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the city of Asheville.
