A person in Mecklenburg County has died from COVID-19, county health officials there said in a video on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
The person was 60 years old with “significant underlying conditions” and had been hospitalized, health director Gibbie Harris said in the video.
Harris and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio expressed condolences for the person’s family and loved ones.
Harris said she was concerned with that crowds in area parks was creating problems, because people were not observing social distancing.
"Yesterday our parks were packed with people," she said. "Social distancing was not even an option. Sandbars on the lakes were crowded," Harris said.
The Mecklenburg death is not included in the four reported so far by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
According the department's website, one death from COVID-19 has occurred in each of the following counties: Cabarrus, Harnett, Rowan and Johnston.
