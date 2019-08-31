CHAPEL HILL — In March 2016, Stuart Good shot his wife, Cindy, with a semi-automatic handgun and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.
The Kernersville resident kept nine loaded guns in his house at the time, his son wrote in a post on the Dead Father’s Day Facebook page. The family inherited those guns, said Renuka Soll of Chapel Hill.
On Sept. 14, she said, the family will donate at least one gun to a Gun Give Back program at The Community Church of Chapel Hill.
Soll is sponsoring the event and paying for it through anonymous donations and money from the Stuart and Cindy Good Memorial Fund.
Soll, a Chapel Hill Town Council candidate and member of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, said the Parkland school shooting in Florida and the false alarm in November about an active shooter in the hallway at Carrboro Elementary School inspired the event.
“Now with so many acts of gun violence happening so close together, I feel it’s an opportune time where people can think about that,” Soll said. ”It would be symbolic also, not just helping get some weapons out of the community, but I think it would also take a stand on what Chapel Hill is doing and where they stand on this issue.”
Last year, she approached the Chapel Hill Town Council and Carrboro Board of Aldermen about implementing a local gun buyback program but found that a 2015 state law prevented the towns from destroying collected guns. The guns instead would have to be sold on the open market and the proceeds given to local schools, defeating the purpose of a gun buyback program.
The law does not apply to private citizens or nonprofit groups and churches, Soll said, noting that similar programs have been held in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
The guns collected will be chopped into pieces, melted down and recycled, Soll said.
