MEADOWS — A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Stokes County on Sunday morning, was found safe Monday by rescue workers.

The Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Sunday night they were searching for Cheyenne Sizemore, who went missing from her home on South Stokes Road in the community of Meadows, situated in the southeast portion of Stokes County.

The unincorporated community, near Danbury, is located nearly 35 miles west of Reidsville.

On Monday, local rescue volunteers made their way to Meadows to help in the search for Sizemore, who was located by rescue members at around 9:30 p.m.

During the search, more than 100 rescue workers searched wooded areas near the home.

Local volunteers from the Madison-Rockingham Rescue deployed a ground search team, as well as an UTV, to assist in search efforts.

