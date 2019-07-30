Elections chief quits after off-color joke
RALEIGH — Bob Cordle, the state Board of Elections chairman, resigned Tuesday night following reports about a sex joke he made Monday at a conference with hundreds of elections officials, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
“I sincerely apologize to those who heard my joke at the elections conference on Monday and all those affected by my words,” Cordle said in a written statement Tuesday.
Cordle is the third state elections chairman to resign since December. He was appointed in February.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office first announced Cordle’s resignation Tuesday night, before the elections board sent Cordle’s letter to the media. The resignation is effective immediately.
WRAL reported that Cordle, a Democrat appointed by Cooper, told a lengthy joke about women, sex and cows during a meeting of several hundred local elections officials from across the state that many in the audience found inappropriate.
Cordle’s tenure has been short but eventful, as the board faced issues involving election fraud and voting machines.
UNCC chancellor
to retire
CHARLOTTE — The chancellor of the UNC Charlotte has announced plans to retire next June.
News sources reported on Tuesday that Philip Dubois disclosed his decision in an email sent to the campus. He called his message “bittersweet.”
Dubois first came to UNCC in 1991 as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, then left in 1997 to serve as president of the University of Wyoming before returning in 2005 to become UNCC’s fourth chancellor.
Journal wire report