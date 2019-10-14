EDEN — A man died Sunday afternoon after running a red light and crashing into a moving police patrol vehicle.
John Michael Hopkins, 36, of Eden was driving on Glovenia Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, when his moped ran into a marked police car driving down Boone Road, according to authorities.
N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured.
Police Chief Greg Light said that the officer involved in the accident will remain on administrative leave during the duration of the Highway Patrol’s investigation.
