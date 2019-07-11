It was only when the 21-year-old made a chance stop at the Sheetz convenience store opposite KFC at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday, that Jarrett realized the Van Buren Road restaurant was decimated.
"Knowing that I could have been in there just terrifies me," said Jarrett, who has worked at the restaurant for about two years and alleges the KFC's kitchen gas line safety valve was vulnerable and exposed.
"It terrifies me, like what would have happened if my family would have found out that I was blown up at work because of negligence …," said Jarrett, one of about a half dozen workers sharing the Wednesday night shift that saw very few customers.
He described a gas pipe with a lever-style on/off valve he said workers could easily inadvertently disrupt during regular back and forth travel through the busy fast food operation's kitchen.
At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jarrett and his boss began smelling natural gas fumes, strong enough to give Jarrett a slight headache, he said.
In response to what his boss considered a possible gas leak, the supervisor tightened the valve on the kitchen gas line near a bank of food warmers, Jarrett said.
Jarrett further noted that Wednesday night was the first time he had smelled natural gas during his shift.
Though uncertain, Jarrett said his supervisor may have called gas company officials at the close of business to alert them to the suspicious odor.
"I'm guessing that she had turned it (the lever), and I guess she didn't turn it all the way ... or maybe there was too much gas already in there," Jarrett said. "But I remember the last thing she said was that she smelled a gas leak and I had said the same thing …"
Jarrett confirmed that the five or six members of the night crew exited the KFC at closing time.
Eden Police Chief Greg Light confirmed there were no casualties from the explosion.
Light, who enlisted the help of Greensboro-based ATF officers in the investigation, said he does not suspect foul play. The federal office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms acts as an investigative agency in such cases.
At dawn on Thursday emergency workers and investigators were still at the scene, continuing debris clean up from the busy thoroughfare and analyzing rubble.