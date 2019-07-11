EDEN — A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Van Buren Road/NC Hwy. 14 exploded at roughly 12:20 a.m., obliterating the fast food joint’s structure, broadcasting debris a quarter mile along the highway and rattling houses as far away as the Virginia state line.
“I was driving by when it exploded,’’ said Ed McCain, manager of the local Papa John’s pizza, who was heading home from a late shift.
“It shook my car like you wouldn’t believe, but there were no flames,’’ said McCain, 38, who watched a $10 bill float among the debris overhead and land near his SUV. “I was freaking out, and I just pulled over in the Sheetz parking lot. I’m just happy to be alive.''
The KFC, which closed around 11 p.m. Wednesday, was empty at the time of the blast and there are no known casualties, said Eden Police Chief Greg Light, on the scene with firefighters.
While he does not suspect foul play, Light said, “We’ve called in the ATF from Greensboro, and officials from the gas company are on the scene.''
A federal agency, the department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is routinely asked to assist in such cases.
Residents from as far away as Draper and Ridgeway, Virginia, reported feeling a strong quake at the time of the explosion.
Randy East was sitting outside Sheetz convenience store, opposite the KFC, when the building blew to pieces, he said.
“I was setting a cup of coffee down, getting ready to say something, and it blew the cup of coffee out of my hand,’’ said East, who was taking an evening break at a Sheetz picnic table when he saw the devastation. “It sounded like a 155 round went off.’’
“I took a sip out of my coffee and looked up and went to put my coffee down and it (the KFC building) come up, and you could see the roof opening up,’’ East said of the eatery, now recognizable only by its surviving sign, the iconic red and white chicken bucket featuring the face of chain founder Colonel Sanders.
Among the the ruins: sheet rock, splintered beams, insulation and roofing.
“We was talking to a guy who was supposed to be over there in the morning at 9:30 to show up for work, and it wasn’t four or five minutes later,'' said East, who said he worked for 20 years in the natural gas industry.
“It wasn’t a bomb,’’ East said. “It was a gas explosion. It was one massive boom where the gas built up in a pocket.’’
“My trailer was just shaking,’’ said Joshua Harris of Eden, who was relaxing in his mobile home on Kennedy Street about a block away. “It was a big boom.''
Spectators who flocked to scene shortly after, reported a strong smell of natural gas, though Light could not say whether the fuel had demolished the building.
One of Eden’s oldest restaurants, King’s Inn pizza parlor across the street from KFC, sustained damage to its trademark stained glass windows. The concussive force left several of the establishment's diamond-motif windows concave and splintered.
The eatery will be open as usual on Thursday, despite the damage, owners reported.
This is a developing story. RockinghamNow will post new details as they become available.