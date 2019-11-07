GREENSBORO — Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be at N.C. A&T on Thursday.
The Massachusetts senator will be taping a podcast with political commentator Angela Rye starting at noon.
Doors of A&T's Harrison Auditorium will open at 10:30 a.m. No tickets are required, but admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and Warren's campaign suggests signing up online in advance. The link to do that is here.
Warren will stop by A&T as part of a three-day swing through North and South Carolina. She's scheduled to appear Thursday night at a town hall event at Broughton High School in Raleigh. She has four more events scheduled for South Carolina on Friday and Saturday.
Rye is a political strategist and political analyst who appears on CNN and NPR. Her podcast, "On One with Angela Rye," is available wherever you get podcasts. Rye appeared previously at A&T in 2017 on a Chancellor's Town Hall panel with actress Gabrielle Union and journalist Lisa Ling.
Warren is one of the leading Democratic contenders for that party's presidential nomination. Nationally, polls suggest that she's the second-favorite candidate among Democrats behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Warren was the third pick of Democrats in North Carolina in an HPU Poll conducted in September.
She's also the third current Democratic candidate to visit Greensboro in recent months. Sen. Kamala Harris spoke at Smith High School in August, and Sanders visited Bennett College in September. Beto O’Rourke of Texas visited Greensboro twice this year, but he announced last week that he was dropping out of the race for the nomination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.