The state House has backed away — at least temporarily — from a controversial bill that would remove from voter rolls anyone who is disqualified from jury duty because they are determined not to be a U.S. citizen.
The House was set to hold a third reading Monday on Senate Bill 250. It had received a 65-47 vote on Aug. 21 with five Democrats voting in favor.
However, the bill was pulled from the floor session and sent back to the Rules and Operations committee after having cleared that committee Aug. 20.
The committee changed the bill into its current version, adding as a disqualification option “because the person is not a citizen of the United States.”
Because the House made significant changes to SB250, analysts say the Senate could reject the latest bill version in order to set up a concurrence committee.
Among the House changes: amending the bill’s name from “Records of excusals for jury duty” to “Remove foreign citizens from voting rolls.”
“There are a few changes that need to be made,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. “The committee is a better place to make those changes.
“I believe we will have a bill that will be acceptable and will accomplish what is intended.”
The initial version of SB250, with Krawiec as co-sponsor, focused on requiring Superior Court clerks to keep record of individuals who requested being excused from jury duty and were deemed as disqualified. The record keeping would be for two years.
The initial version passed by a 27-19 vote April 10. Krawiec said other reasons a voter could be disqualified include that he or she no longer is a resident or is convicted of a felony.
The State Board of Elections would be required to distribute to a county elections board “the names on that report of individuals registered to vote in that county who were excused from jury duty based on disqualification because the person is not a citizen of the United States.”
“Upon receipt of these names, each county board of elections shall use this report in conducting systematic efforts to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters pursuant to this section.”
Krawiec said that “while there are some differences, I believe that we can reach an agreement” with the House.
At the current vote totals in both chambers, a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could be sustained.
Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override. That means most House Democrats have to be present for any potential session vote.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she voted against the bill because there have been too many false matches affecting U.S. citizens in other states with similar legislation.
The Associated Press reported in January Texas secretary of state’s office began calling election directors to warn about problems with its recent report questioning the citizenship of tens of thousands of registered voters.
The state had used a database of drivers’ licenses and personal IDs to suggested that as many as 95,000 non-U.S. citizens may be on the state’s voter rolls and that as many as 58,000 may have cast a ballot at least once since 1996. The secretary of state’s office halted the initiative after it was determined that some individuals were mistakenly misidentified as a non-citizen or produced proof of citizenship.
Kelly Tornow, associate general counsel with State Board of Elections, told WRAL News there will be some form of verification check before removing anyone from the voter rolls.
The first change was made by the Senate Judiciary committee April 3 to add language that would require electronically notifying the state board if an individual is disqualified from jury duty due to age, citizenship, residency or criminal history. The individual’s name, address, reason for disqualification and the date of disqualification would be kept for two years.
Language was added by the Senate before the bill was approved April 10 that said the state board “shall use this information to conduct efforts to remove names from its list of registered voters in accordance with General Statues.”
On June 27, the House Judiciary committee added language to the bill that required the state board to “distribute to the county of board elections the names ... of individuals registered to vote in that county who were excused from jury duty based on disqualification due to citizenship, residency or criminal history as described in (the General Statutes).”
