Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man infected with the coronavirus.
Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.
Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of the Arizona Republican will be closed for the week.
Besides Cruz and Gosar, the CPAC schedule lists three other senators and 12 House members who were scheduled to speak. They include congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who has since become the White House chief of staff, No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and No. 3 Republican leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
