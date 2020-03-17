Community colleges across North Carolina have extended spring break, canceled classes and will move online instruction for its nearly 700,000 students.
President Peter Hans of the N.C. Community College System recommended that all colleges pause face-to-face instruction through the end of March, following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order on March 14 that closed the state's public schools.
In North Carolina, there are 40 cases of the coronavirus, state health officials say. Throughout the United States, there are 5,359 cases of the virus and at least 100 deaths, according to news reports.
President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina. The city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County also have declared emergencies locally regarding the virus.
The measures to prevent the spread among the state's community colleges include Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, King and Walnut Cove; Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown and Colfax; Surry Community College in Dobson, Elkin and Yadkinville, Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, Sparta and West Jefferson; Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Boone; and Davidson County Community College in Thomasville, Lexington, Mocksville and Bermuda Run.
The 17-campus UNC system will move to online instruction for its students on Friday, and has canceled in-person classes. UNC system officials have asked students to leave their dormitory rooms. These measures include Winston-Salem State University, UNC School of the Arts, UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T State University.
Wake Forest University, Piedmont International University, Greensboro College and Elon University also will move to online instruction for their students beginning March 23. The schools remain open, but students are encouraged to stay home after spring break ends on March 22.
Community college officials have suggested that colleges shift to online delivery in serving high school students in their Career and College Promise program. Nearly 60,000 high school students in the state take community college courses through the dual enrollment program, the system said in a news release.
Hans also recommended that colleges wind down any remaining workforce classes that require face-to-face instruction. College leaders are considering extending the spring term into summer, so that students can complete any labs and workforce training courses that require in-person attendance.
"Our priority is protecting the health of our students, faculty and staff," Hans said. "We believe we can also help our students accomplish their educational goals through online instruction.
"Our colleges are resilient and accustomed to pivoting to meet emergent needs in their communities," Hans said. "This is no different."
Community colleges are prepared for the challenge, Hans said. Nearly one-third of North Carolina's community college instruction is delivered online.
Hans encouraged colleges to make contingency plans to continue online instruction for at least eight weeks. Hanes speaks daily via teleconference with college presidents and formed a COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee of six presidents who represent their respective regions, the system said.
The staff of the community college system Office has worked with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the UNC system regarding a coordinated response to the needs of the state's dually enrolled students.
The State Board of Community Colleges will consider later this week allowing students to extend tuition payments to future course enrollments.
In an email to the college presidents Tuesday, Hans stressed that the situation is fluid and more changes may be necessary.
"We need to make sure that we have a unified system approach to this pandemic that respects the local nature of the colleges," Hans wrote.
"Together with my colleagues on the president's COVID-19 Response Committee, we hope to have additional guidance for you soon, and recommendations for contingency plans for the future," Hanes said. "We need to prepare for this to be the case for the rest of the semester, as this is increasingly likely to be a prolonged situation."
North Carolina's 58 community colleges serve about 700,000 students a year in college-transfer programs, short-term workforce training, high school dual enrollment, career and technical education and adult basic education, the system said.
