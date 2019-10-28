GREENSBORO — When Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell died of a heroin and fentanyl overdose police also found cocaine in his bathroom, according to a new report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Jarrell, 56, died unexpectedly on Aug. 3 at his High Point home from drug intoxication.
A medical examiner reported 11 days earlier about several substances in his system including caffeine, alcohol and blood pressure medication.
But it was a combination of heroin and fentanyl that killed him, the autopsy report said.
It wasn't until Monday that the medical examiner's investigative report was released and detailed the cocaine that was in his residence but not in his system.
Police told the medical examiner Jarrell had no prior record of substance abuse. According to the investigative report, Jarrell had last been seen alive by High Point officers at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.
But when his wife tried to call him at 11:30 p.m., he didn't answer.
The medical examiner said Jarrell's wife, Cindy, called a neighbor the next evening and asked her to check on the judge.
When the neighbor did, she found Jarrell dead in his upstairs bedroom and called 911.
The medical examiner wrote that he found Jarrell lying on his right side in a semi-fetal position with a pair of scissors in his right hand. On the bed there was clothing with some tags cut off.
When Jarrell's body was moved, no external injuries were found but a small amount of blood had come out of his mouth.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, the report stated. Police told the medical examiner that this would be a medical case only.
Jarrell's wife told police that he was taking new medications for his atrial fibrillation.
Because Jarrell's family members were out of town, the medical examiner arranged to have Jarrell's body taken to the morgue until they could decide on a funeral home.
Two hours later, the medical examiner wrote, a High Point police officer called and said police went to remove Jarrell's watch and wedding ring to leave at the home. When they checked his pocket, they found a plastic baggie with a powdered substance inside. The officer said they also found a pocketknife in the bathroom with a powder residue and a folded-up piece of paper that contained a powdered substance.
Both the powder in the baggie and on the knife tested positive for heroin, the report said. But the powder in the bathroom tested positive for cocaine.
Jarrell's death and the cause of his death has shocked the local and judicial communities.
Since his death, N.C. Supreme County Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed District Court Judge Teresa Vincent to take over as chief judge.
Last week, the local bars met to nominate someone to fill Jarrell's seat. That appointment will ultimately come from Gov. Roy Cooper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.