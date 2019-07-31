Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL FORSYTH AND NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT... AT 817 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR HIGH POINT, MOVING NORTH AT 10 MPH. DIME SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, JAMESTOWN, COLFAX, OAK HOLLOW MARINA AND SEDGE GARDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&