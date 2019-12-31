In a Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Mikel Brady enters the courtroom in Manteo, N.C. for the second phase of his trial in Manteo, N.C. Brady, sentenced to death in the killings of four workers during an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison, has been transferred to a federal prison in Kentucky because of safety concerns. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Mikel Brady was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. He was being held at Central Prison in Raleigh. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)