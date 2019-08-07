Cardinal Innovations said Tuesday it has completed making changes to its regional health councils that adds Davidson County into the Triad subgroup once part of CenterPoint Health Services.
Cardinal is North Carolina’s largest behavioral-health managed-care organization (MCO) covering 20 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties.
MCOs have oversight responsibilities for providers of mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services in the state. Cardinal took over CenterPoint in June 2016.
The changes also affect its alignments for consumer and family advisory committees (CFAC). The state created CFACs to provide a way for members and family members to have a say in providing input on patient care initiatives.
Cardinal oversees providers of services that affect more than 96,000 recipients just in the Triad. It has 887 employees, according to its self-assessment report that was released in February.
Cardinal also switched Mecklenburg County from a standalone council to joining with Cabarrus, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties — the four current partners of Davidson.
Cardinal handles more than $735 million in annual federal and state Medicaid money, as well as $118 million in non-Medicaid revenue.
Davidson manager Zeb Hanner said in May that the move makes sense from a geographical perspective. Davidson is included in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area with Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
“As long as we have access to the same providers, the public will hopefully see little difference in services, and we’re hopeful it will be a smooth transition if it happens,” Hanner said.