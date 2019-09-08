MOORESVILLE — Authorities have recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who drowned in Lake Norman.
Allen Vang is an officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, which leads investigations into deaths on the state's waterways.
He tells Charlotte media outlets the man drowned Saturday evening after he jumped from a boat and his life jacket slipped off. The man's body was recovered around 11:30 Sunday.
Two people drowned in the same area of the lake last year.
