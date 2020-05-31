Four bills have been filed by state legislators with the aim of helping high school students obtain their first driver's license despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 1189 is set to be the first of the bills heard in committee. It is on the agenda for Tuesday's 10 a.m. K-12 Education committee.
The Republican-sponsored bill has three components:
* Students who completed at least 20 hours of classroom driver's education between January and March 16 would be considered as having finished their classroom instruction requirements.
* Students who had not reached 20 hours of classroom instruction could take the proficiency examination of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. If they pass the exam, the rest of their classroom instruction requirement would be waived.
* Students still would have to complete at least six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction before being awarded a state driver's education completion certificate.
HB1189 would become law on July 1 if signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Senate Bill 843 is on the agenda for the noon Wednesday meeting of the Senate Transportation committee. Among the co-sponsors of the bipartisan bill is Sens. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin.
The main element of SB843 is the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all other requirements to obtain the license.
That provisional license allows a 16- and 17-year-old to drive without a supervising licensed driver between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless driving to and from work. Only one non-household passenger under 18 years old is permitted. No family member under age 18 can be a passenger.
However, 16- and 17-year-old applicants for a Level 3 full provisional license still must pass a road test administered by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
Applicants have to have held a limited provisional license for at least six months and not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation or seat belt infraction during the preceding six months.
SB843 also would establish a pilot program "to increase the operating hours of targeted, high-volume DMV offices to accommodate increased demand" for services due to closures of those officers.
SB843 would become effective July 1 if signed into law.
House Bill 1213 has been placed in the House Transportation committee. The bipartisan bill has among its co-sponsors Republicans Reps. Sarah Stevens of Surry County and Lee Zachary of Yadkin County and Democrat Pricey Harrison of Guilford County.
It is similar in note to SB843 in terms of waiving a road test temporarily for a regular or limited provisional license if the applicant meets all other license requirements.
The main difference is that the waiving of the road test in HB1213 requires the applicant's parent or guardian to accept financial liability "for any and all driving actions of the applicant."
It would become effective when signed into law and expire Sept. 30.
Senate Bill 833 has been in the Senate Transportation committee. The bipartisan bill has the same co-sponsors as SB843.
The bill would allow an individual with a limited learner's permit to drive "at any time" after three months and only requires having the permit for six months.
The bill contains elements for applicants who obtained a limited learner's permit in another state.
Affected by SB833 are applicants who turned age 15 after March 1.
The bill would go into effect when signed into law and expire on June 30, 2021.
